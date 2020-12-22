Coronavirus: EU urges countries to lift UK travel bans

The European Union’s 27 member states will try to co-ordinate restrictions on links to the UK, after dozens of countries suspended travel amid alarm over a new coronavirus variant.

On Tuesday, the European Commission recommended countries lift restrictions and allow essential travel to resume. But EU member states are free to set their own rules on border controls and may continue with their own policies.

France and the UK are trying to reach a deal to end disruption in the Channel. The new variant appears to be more transmissible, but there is no sign it is more deadly.