FG imposes new COVID-19 restrictions, shuts down nightclubs, recreational centres

The Federal Government has imposed new restrictions amid the rising cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in various parts of the country. Mr Boss Mustapha, who is the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, announced this on Monday at the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He explained that the directives were advisories issued to state authorities for implementation in the next five weeks. The new restrictions include the closure of all bars, nightclubs, pubs and event centres, as well as recreational venues in all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). All restaurants were also directed to close, except those providing services to hotel residents, takeaways, home deliveries, and drive-ins.

Similarly, all informal and formal festivity events, including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events, have been restricted to not more than 50 people. The government also limited all gatherings linked to religious events to less than 50 per cent of the capacity of the facility of use which physical distancing and use of face masks should be strictly enforced.