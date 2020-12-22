Lagos4Lagos: Jandor sends heartfelt appreciation to team players

Putting year 2020 in review, it is a year full of many situations which slowed down the activities of the Lagos4Lagos movement, yet a lot was achieved across all the wards, Local Government/Local Council development areas of Lagos state.

Aside the inauguration of the local structures across the state, the Lagos4Lagos movement also attained the status of the current biggest sociopolitical movement in the state, with a boost in the registration of new members, establishment of impactful programs and also the inauguration of the structures in America, United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.

Speaking after a three – day retreat for leaders of the movement, the initiator of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, appreciated all the leaders and the members of Team Jandor, Ibile – Eko Forum, Eko United, and other affiliated groups.

Jandor as he is fondly called said “all members have done more with little, showing their commitment towards our collective resolve to make Lagos work for all in Lagos”. “Thank you, guys, for 2020…let’s do more in 2021. “We are almost there guys. Good job,” he added.

The leader of the movement also urged all members to keep being at alert and abide strictly by the rules and regulations of both the Federal and State Governments regarding personal responsibility on the Covid-19 pandemic.