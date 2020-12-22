Nigeria is closer to self-sufficiency in Liquefied Petroleum Gas Production – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria is getting closer to self-sufficiency in Liquefied Petroleum Gas production (LPG).

The President stated this on Tuesday while commissioning the Integrated Gas Handling Facility and LPG Processing and Dispensing Plants built and operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, an Upstream Subsidiary of NNPC in Oredo, Edo State.

He said that the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility and its associated NGLs depot will be delivering 240,000 metric tons of commercial-grade Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Propane. “It will also deliver about 205 million standard cubic feet per day of lean gas to the domestic market.

“In addition to its import substitution benefits that brings us a step closer to self-sufficiency in LPG production and also supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises in the host communities, this project will create hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities for our teeming youths (both skilled and unskilled).”

The President explained that apart from being the largest onshore LPG plant in Nigeria with the potential of supplying about 20% of Nigeria’s LPG demand, the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility was carefully situated at a corridor proximate to over 80% of Nigeria’s LPG demand source.