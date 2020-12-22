SIM Deactivation: Lagosians storm NIMC office despite extension of deadline

Lagosians on Tuesday stormed the state head office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) despite the extension of the SIM deactivation deadline. The residents arrived at the office as early as 6 am besieging the main gate of the NIMC office for the enrollment of the National Identification Number (NIN).

However, frustration sets in as security men were trying to control the surge with many of them complaining about the slow pace of the exercise. Many have fears that they may not beat the deadline given by the Federal Government for the registration. The Federal Government on Monday extended the deadline issued to all telecommunications operators in the country to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without National Identification Number (NIN).

This follows a meeting of the National Task Force on NIN and SIM Registration which held on Monday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The extension deadline issued to all telecommunications operators forms part of the resolutions adopted at the meeting chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

Based on the endorsement of the Federal Government, the meeting approved three weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30 to January 19, 2021.