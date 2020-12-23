COVID-19: Nigeria confirms 999 new cases, four more deaths

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed four more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic with nine hundred and ninety-nine fresh cases to take the country’s total infections from the pandemic to 79,789.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update about the disease on its official handle, tweeted that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported the highest number of infections for the day with four hundred and sixteen fresh cases. Seventeen more states had new cases of the virus for the day, with the total deaths from the disease now pegged at one thousand two hundred and twenty-three, the update from the agency further revealed.

According to the NCDC, Lagos had 324 more persons infected with COVID-19; Kaduna – 68; Plateau – 42; Kwara – 32; Kano – 24; Gombe – 14; Sokoto – 12; Yobe -12; Akwa Ibom – 11; Bayelsa – 10; Rivers – 7; Bauchi – 7; Ogun – 6; Oyo – 5; Edo – 4; Taraba – 4; Jigawa.

Despite a spike in the number of infections in Africa’s most populous nation, 68,879 patients have been successfully treated and discharged as of Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020.