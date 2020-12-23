COVID-19: Stay at home from Wednesday, Yemi-Esan directs Federal Workers

Federal Government workers on Grade Level (GL) 12 and below have been directed to stay at home for a period of five weeks. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, issued the directive in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

She asked the workers not to come to work from Wednesday, following the approval of recommendations of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 by President Muhammadu Buhari. In light of the second wave of infections in the country, Yemi-Esan stressed that it has become necessary to streamline the number of workers who go to work daily.

She, however, stated that the workers who have been directed to stay away from the office were expected to perform their duties from home. “Meanwhile, in reporting to their offices for duty, officers on GL 13 and above are to adhere to other preventive measures, including the maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing and/or sanitising of hands, wearing of face masks, and reducing the number of visitors.

“Furthermore, in line with the prescription of the PTF, virtual meetings are to be encouraged in offices with a view to minimising physical contact,” the nation’s Head of the Civil Service said.