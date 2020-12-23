Kankara Abduction: IGP visits Katsina, vows such incident won’t happen again

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu on Wednesday visited the Katsina State Police Command to meet with officers of the Nigeria Police Force. The IGP vowed that the abduction of the students from Government Science Secondary School Ƙankara will never happen again.

Upon his visit, the police boss met with the tactical units, the area commanders, the DPOs, and Commanders of Operation Puff Adder in order to make sure that Katsina is made a crime-free environment. He said that with the recent abduction of scores of students from Government Science Secondary School Ƙankara, the Nigeria Police Force has resolved never to allow such incidence to repeat itself in the state.

IGP Adamu, while describing the police as the lead agency in internal Security in the country revealed that internal security is the role of the police to maintain law and order adding that for that reason, the police will never give any opportunity for criminals to thrive.

“Recently we have seen an act of Banditry moving from the epicenter we used to know and were converging in Katsina state.