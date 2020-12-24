Lagos4Lagos: Oluomo-Isheri supports Members with Yuletide food packs

The weekly meeting of the Lagos4Lagos movement in Agbado Oke – Odo Local Council development area got a boost on Wednesday, with the visit of the Oluomo of Isheri, Hon. Idris Balogun,popularly known as Olu Omo Kafata.

The Lagos4Lagos movement according to pundits is a force to reckon with in Lagos state, having spread its tentacles with visible structures across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council development area of the state. Members of the Lagos4Lagos movement, acknowledged that the Alimosho Federal House of Representatives hopeful had “paid an unscheduled visit while the meeting was ongoing, pledging his support and donated food packages to the members of the movement for Christmas celebrations.

While appreciating Oluomo’s kind gesture, the central coordinator of TEAM JANDOR, Funke Ijayekunle, said the support is unprecedented, with the love and kindness extended to the numerous members of the Lagos4Lagos movement in Agbado Oke – Odo LCDA. Ijayekunle noted that captain of industries, the elites, women groups, the youth and politicians have shown more interest in supporting the movement to make Lagos work for all inhabitants of Lagos.

She admonished many others to join the movement in order to work towards the Lagos of their dream. “We want to appreciate you sir, for your support to the Lagos4Lagos movement, and also every other supporter of the movement across the state, we are indeed grateful,” she added.