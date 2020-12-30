FG to suspend passports of 100 passengers refusing post arrival COVID-19 test

Effective from January 1st, 2021, passports of the first one hundred passengers that have failed to take their post-arrival COVID-19 test will be published in the national dailies and suspended till June 2021.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha made the announcement in Abuja on Tuesday during a briefing. Mustapha, also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said that the names of the passengers would be published on Jan. 1, 2021, while the suspension of the passports would last for six months.

He also revealed that there are some additional quarantine protocols to be observed by travelers arriving from the UK and South Africa. The new protocols according to the task force who already predict that January 2021 will be a tough month, is to minimize the possibility of virus importation into the country.

The SGF lamented the difficulties experienced in the national response, noting that the nation’s response is passing through a challenging phase due to the seriousness of the second wave of infections in Nigeria.