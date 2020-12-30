MURIC asks Bishop Kukah to resign from National Peace Committee

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has been asked to resign from the General Abdul Salaam-led National Peace Committee.

This call was made by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), in a statement signed by the director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola. Bishop Kukah had in his Christmas message to Nigerians stated that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government owes Nigerians an explanation over the killings of innocent people in the country.

Kukah said the spilling of blood across the country must be related to a more sinister plot that is beyond the people’s comprehension.

Reacting to these statements, MURIC asked the cleric to recuse himself from the Abdul Salaam-led Peace Committee, arguing that Kukah’s pronouncements are inconsistent with the Bishop’s status particularly as the secretary of Nigeria’s Peace Committee.