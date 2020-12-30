Obasanjo urges Nigerians to pray hard ahead of 2021

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerians to pray more ahead of the new year. He believes that through prayer and more hard work, the situation of the country can be turned around. The former president gave the admonition on Wednesday while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He also urged Nigerians to be grateful to God despite the current insecurity, socio-economic and political challenges slowing down the growth and progress of the country. “In all things, we must give thanks. This year 2020 has been a year of challenge for the whole world, particularly for us in Nigerians.

“We have gone from one form of insecurity to another. From insecurity to bad economy. On top of all that, we have COVID-19 and I believe we have to work hard as we pray hard, so that in this coming year 2021 can be a glorious year for us,” the former President said.

He, however, noted that Nigerians should not blame God for the situation but rather themselves, because they have a choice to do what is right. “It will not happen unless we work to make it happen. We do not have to blame God for our situation. We have to blame ourselves.