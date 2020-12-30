Troops lay ambush, kill nine bandits on Kaduna-Abuja road

Troops have killed nine suspected bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway, the Kaduna State government has revealed. The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

He noted that the bandits were killed by troops securing the Kaduna-Abuja Road general area during a gun battle that began on Monday night and lasted till the early hours of the next day.

Aruwan who attributed the information to operational feedback stated that the soldiers acted on intelligence that the bandits were attempting to cross over from the eastern part of the Kaduna-Abuja Road to the western part, with a large herd of rustled cattle. He disclosed that the herders whose cattle were rustled from the eastern part of the route alerted the military for immediate action.

The commissioner said an ambush was successfully laid by the troops, as the bandits walked into the killing zone. According to him, the bandits were welcomed with a hail of bullets, leaving one of them dead while seven more died from ferocious gunshot wounds sustained in the ambush, as their bodies were mutilated.