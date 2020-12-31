2021: Dapo Abiodun signs N339bn Budget into law

The Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has signed the proposed budget of N339bn for the 2021 fiscal year into law.

The budget tagged; budget of recovery and sustainability was signed before members of the State House of Assembly led by its Speaker, Taiwo Oluomo and members of the State Executive Council.

Governor Abiodun promised the Ogun citizens of improved infrastructure development, education, health care delivery, housing, and security.

While commending the House leadership for its commitment and dedication, the governor expressed optimism of a better 2021. He also called for an understanding from the residents of the state to ensure that the successful implementation of the budget is for the good of all.