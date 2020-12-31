8th Assembly’s decisions taken in public interest, says Saraki

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that the decisions taken during the 8th Assembly were out of national interest. Saraki, who was the Chairman of the Eighth National Assembly, disclosed this via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He explained that the actions the parliament took regarding recommendations from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration were due to what he described as due diligence.

“While I was President of the 8th @NGRSenate: the decisions that we took, the positions we adopted, and the interventions that we embarked on were in the interest of the nation,” he said.

“When we didn’t confirm certain appointees, it was because we did our due diligence. When we invited the IG & the security chiefs, it was because we wanted to find solutions to the issues of insecurity at the time. It was never about a personal agenda. It was always about Nigeria!”