New Works and Housing Permanent Secretary resumes

The newly redeployed Permanent Secretary to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Alhaji Babangida Hussaini has resumed office. Alhaji Babangida Hussaini was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence before his redeployment to the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to take over from Mr. Ernest Umakhihe who was moved to Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

During a brief handing and taking over ceremony at the headquarters of the Ministry in Mabushi, Abuja, the new Permanent Secretary assured management and staff that his leadership will encourage team work anchored on mutual respect. He said “We all come from different backgrounds with different experiences and perceptions but the objective is one; service delivery anchored around serving the people to achieve the agenda of the government.”

Hussaini, who was the Director Special Projects Unit in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing before his appointment as Permanent Secretary, recalled that he had worked assiduously with the staff of the Ministry under the able leadership of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN.

He said that he would build on the successes, integrity and transparency entrenched in the ministry by his predecessor, Mr.Ernest Umakhihe, as no one was an island of knowledge in service to our father land.

Hussaini described his predecessor, Mr. Earnest Umakhihe as a friend, a brother and an adviser and assured all that he would add value to the achievements already recorded by him.

He further assured Umakhihe of continued cooperation and support. “We will be working together for the good of our nation because no man is an island, we must interrelate and interdepend on each other.”

Earlier in his remarks the outgoing Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Earnest Umakhihe described his tenure in the Ministry as short and worthwhile. He said, “its being a short but worthwhile journey. I have learnt a lot from the crop of professionals we have here.”