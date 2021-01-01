COVID-19: Nigeria downcast by FG’s lazy, uninspiring leadership, says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said Nigeria was severely hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic due to what he described as a “lazy and uninspiring leadership” from the Federal Government.

“As a country, we have taken our share of the blow that Covid-19 dealt with the globe,” the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections noted. “And worst still, we suffered a multi-facet downcast on account of lazy and uninspiring leadership from the government at the centre – most especially.”

While describing 2020 as a “dramatic” year, Atiku who was Nigeria’s Vice President between 1999 and 2007, admitted that it will take a while for the impact of the pandemic to go away and life returning to normal. The disease, Atiku argued, once again brought to the fore, the need for cooperation and the bond of humanity.

“It is cheering that we are entering the New Year with refreshing news of a handful of certified vaccines against the dreaded Covid-19 virus,” he added.