Insecurity: No grudges against Nigerians who feel we haven’t done enough – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he holds no grudges against Nigerians who feel his administration hasn’t made enough progress in the past five years, especially as it relates to insecurity.

The President made the remark during his 2021 New Year message to Nigerians. Nigeria was inundated with multiple violent crimes in the past year, ranging from Boko Haram terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and ethnic clashes.

“I am aware that for some of our compatriots, the progress we have registered since the inception of this administration is not nearly as fast or as sufficient as they would wish,” the President said. “I do not begrudge them their views in so far as they signify a wish, in which we all share, for only the very best for our country.”

However, he added, more reflection is required regarding how far the country has come since 2015. “Nevertheless, I call upon all Nigerians to carefully recall the circumstances of our coming to office, the facts on the ground, and the resources at our disposal since 2015 with the accomplishments of this administration,” President Buhari said.

The President also linked the spate of violence to chronic poverty, social exclusion, and disillusionment among sections of the youth.