NAF conducts joint combat search, rescue exercise along Kaduna-Abuja highway

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has conducted a special search and rescue training for some of its personnel. The training which held on Saturday is aimed at deepening the competence of operatives during combat operations.

The training exercise code-named “Taimako Yazo” was conducted on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway. In his address, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said personnel readiness was key to the success of any military operations in the country especially at this time in the nation’s history.

Abubakar recalled that in 2019 the NAF had conducted several counter-terrorism exercises in Kaduna, Kano, Niger, and Osun. He said this was in a bid to further develop the capacity of its Special Operations Force, to be better positioned to respond to the various security challenges bedeviling the country.