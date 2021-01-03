Police parade 45 suspected criminals in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has paraded about 45 suspected criminals including a 35-year-old mother of two arrested for human trafficking. Parading the suspects which include rapists, armed robbery suspects, cultists among others, the state commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun said 113 armed robbery, 227 suspected cultists, 24 suspected kidnappers were arrested in the last six months while 1,139 suspects are undergoing prosecution.

Seeking more collaboration and synergy with other security agencies and residents, the commissioner, however, promised tougher times for criminals in the state. The arrest of the 35-year-old mother of two, according to the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, followed a report by one Oluwaseun Aduratola and one Sakirat Fasasi both residents of Siun town in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state who reported at Owode Egba police station that the suspect abducted their teenage daughters.

“The suspect who is a notorious human trafficker is about taking the two girls to Libya where they will be forced into prostitution,” he said on Thursday. He said that On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba division, Mathew Ediae, quickly swung into action with his detectives and through intelligence driven investigation; they succeeded in arresting the suspect.