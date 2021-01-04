Immigration enforces ban on 100 travellers for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced the enforcement of travel restriction order on 100 passengers who violated the COVID-19 protocols of the Federal Government. NIS Public Relations Officer, Sunday James, announced this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the Comptroller-General of the service, Muhammad Babandede, has directed the relevant formations in the country to ensure immediate compliance with the travel restriction order. The NIS spokesman explained that the action of the immigration boss was in line with the government’s directives on temporary travel restrictions on the 100 passengers.

He said the erring travellers failed to comply with the mandatory day-seven post-arrival COVID-19 PCR Test for all inbound passengers. “The 100 defaulting passengers have been restricted for a period of six months, from January 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021.

“All the affected passengers have been notified and will be prevented from passport re-issuance and travelling outside the country during this period,” the statement said.