Manager Joey Barton has left League One side Fleetwood Town with immediate effect after nearly three years with the club.

The 38-year-old was initially appointed in April 2018 and led the Cod Army to last season’s League One play-offs.

Barton leaves Fleetwood with the club in 10th position in the table, just three points off the play-off places. “We would like to thank Joey for his work during his time and wish him success in the future,” the club said.