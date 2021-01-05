Jandor celebrates Dolapo Ogunbambo

Celebrating Mr. Dolapo Ogunbambo, a chieftain and strategist of the Lagos4Lagos movement, gives a reminder on how far and how much he has done to contributing to the uplifting of Lagos state and making it work for all, says the Leader of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.

Jandor, as he is fondly called, described Ogunbambo as a young businessman who is dedicated to seeing other young people grow thus, giving his quota to ensure that there is a level playing for the youths.

He added “Dolapo is a type of friend and ally everyone would like to have, very reserved, passionate and a dedicated team player”. “He sees the possible in every impossibility, and that drive has made him one of our very best”

“On behalf of the Lagos4Lagos movement, we wish you great achievements and accomplishments to new possibilities,” Jandor said.