JUST IN: Sowore arrives at court in handcuffs

Omoyele Sowore has arrived at the Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse one 2, Abuja wearing handcuffs. The court presided over by Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello is expected to hear the bail application filed on Sowore’s behalf.

Sowore on Monday, January 4, was arraigned alongside four others by the Federal Government on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

Although they all pleaded not guilty to the charges, the prosecution alleged that the defendants were arrested on New Year’s Eve with placards calling for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The court then ordered that they be remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre until the formal application for their bail today.