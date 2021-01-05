Lagos Judicial Panel resumes sitting after holidays

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of police brutality and other related matters has resumed its sitting for the year 2021. At the resumption on Tuesday, the panel had six matters listed for hearing.

In the first petition, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) represented by its counsel, Rotimi Seriki renewed an application it had previously made twice before the panel, seeking to be permitted to have access to the toll gate plaza for the purpose of evaluating the damage done there for the benefit of its insurance claims.

The counsel said the application became imperative after security agents arrested four persons on the 14th of December, who were in the process of vandalizing and stealing cables, iron rods and solar batteries utilized by the advertising board at the toll gate. He tendered a police report and photographs of the suspects as proof.

But the counsel to the #EndSARS protesters, Adesina Ogunlana, had strong objections to the application. He said there was a disconnect as the police report tendered by the LCC counsel should have come from the police who were also represented before the panel.