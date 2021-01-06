Alleged Molestation: Police commence investigation into case involving Deeper Life School pupil

The police in Akwa Ibom State has commenced an investigation into the case of alleged sexual molestation and maltreatment of a JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School, Idoro, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to a statement signed on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko MacDon, the investigation follows a petition received by Mrs Deborah Archibong, mother of the victim.

The police spokesperson added that the Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew, has ordered an investigation into the matter and the investigation has commenced immediately.