Five bandits killed, 12 arrested, 13 victims rescued in one week – Military

At least five bandits have been killed and 13 kidnapped victims rescued by troops in the last one week, the military has said. Major General John Enenche, who is the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, stated this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He said the military would continue to step up efforts aimed at decimating the Boko Haram terrorists and Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) elements in the North East, as well as bandits and other criminals in other parts of the country.

Enenche revealed that during the operations, several Boko Haram and ISWAP members were killed, and their camps destroyed. He noted that the operations were conducted across all regions of the country, except in the South East and South West.

According to the major general, the military remains committed to its untiring dedication towards securing the nation. He, however, stressed the need for regular provision of timely information on the activities of criminals operating in the country.