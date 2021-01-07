Nigeria records highest single-day COVID-19 cases for third consecutive day

Nigeria has continued to witness a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases, reporting its highest single-day tally for the third consecutive day. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a late-night tweet on Wednesday, saying 1,664 more infections were reported in 24 hours.

Wednesday’s figure is higher than the tallies reported on Tuesday – 1,354 and Monday – 1,204 by 310 and 460 cases respectively. In its latest update on the disease, the NCDC which is responsible for the management of disease outbreaks in Nigeria stated that the new cases were confirmed in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Of the cases, Lagos, FCT, and Plateau reported the highest figures which were above the 100 mark while others recorded lower figures. According to the NCDC, Lagos recorded 642, FTC got 407, Plateau has 160, Kaduna recorded 83, Rivers confirmed 62, Adamawa reported 47, Nasarawa has 38, Abia recorded 29, Edo reported 28, Anambra has 27, while Niger and Ogun States have 24 more cases each.

Others are Imo – 15, Oyo – 14, Kano – 12, Osun – 12, Borno – nine, Delta – seven, Enugu – seven, Bauchi – five, Ekiti – five, Sokoto – five, and Jigawa – two.