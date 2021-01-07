NIN Registration: Nigerians stranded as NIMC workers down tools nationwide

The ongoing National Identity Number (NIN) registration appears to be running into more troubled waters, as Nigerians who have turned up for the exercise have been left unattended at various registration centres. This is because workers at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have embarked on strike across the country.

Some of the agency’s offices monitored on Thursday include Lagos, Abuja, Bauchi, and Taraba, among other states. At the NIMC office located on the premises of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) office in Alausa, Lagos, hundreds of residents were seen as early as 8am. However, the workers there refused to attend to the applicants, saying they were on strike to demand better welfare packages from the Federal Government.

One of the workers said that the recent increase in the number of visitors at their office for registration of NIN had caused a lot of stress for them. Apart from the demand for allowance, he said the government does not care about their safety as saying they could get infected with COVID-19 as they attend to hundreds of residents daily without protective kits.