Lagos4Lagos: Ibile-Eko, Team Jandor gear up for APC membership registration, resume ward meetings

In preparation ahead of the registration of new members to the fold of the All Progressives Congress, the Lagos indigenous group, Ibile Eko Forum, and her counterpart, Team Jandor, have resumed ward meetings across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local council development areas of the state. The Secretary of the APC’s Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John Akpanudoedehe, had in a new year message said the party would commence the registration of new members and update of register on Monday, January 25, 2021.

The leader of the Lagos4Lagos movement, Mr. Abdul – Azeez Olajide Adediran, had also, in a New Year state-wide broadcast directed all groups affiliated to the Lagos4Lagos movement to begin early preparation to massively register new members and revalidate the existing members of the APC. Meanwhile, the Central Coordinator of the Lagos Socio-political group, Team Jandor, Funke Ijayekunle, and the Principal Coordinator of Ibile-Eko Forum, Mr. Bode Makinde, in compliance to the directives, coordinated the resumption of ward meetings ahead of the registration of new members for the All Progressives Congress, noting that all the wards, LGs and LCDAs structures must adhere to the COVID – 19 protocols.

Confirming the development, Mr. Makinde said “our structures across the wards have commenced the pre-registration processes and as I speak, we have impressive turnout which we already verified from our records”. He noted that it will be an unprecedented feat, as the groups are ready to leave no stone unturned.

Also speaking, the Central Coordinator of Team Jandor, Funke Ijayekunle, affirmed the readiness of the group to put the required machinery in place to make the registration process a success. “The youth were impressive and they have equally shown readiness to participate massively, if the preregistration process is anything to go by, then we are home and dry,” she added.