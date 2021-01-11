1358 deaths recorded as Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000

Nigeria has recorded 1,358 COVID-19 deaths, even as cases of the coronavirus now exceed 100,000. This is according to the latest figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC reports that a total of 100,087 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country so far. The health agency also stated that out of the total 100,087 COVID-19 cases, 80,030 patients have been discharged.

According to the NCDC, there are currently 18,699 active cases in Nigeria, with Lagos and FCT having 6,858 and 5,563 respectively.

Data from the NCDC’s website also revealed that the country recorded 1,024 new cases in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory on January 10, 2020.