AFRD: We’re reforming Nigerian Legion for Legionnaires and family of dead heroes – Morenike

The Director of Corporate Affairs, Nigerian Legion (NL), Morenike Grace Henry said that the present management of the NL led by the National Chairman Brig. Gen. Adakole Jones Akpa (Rtd) has introduced a lot of reforms that are consistent with accelerated development and inclusiveness among the three (3) Services.

Morenike Grace Henry made this disclosure at a special service to commemorate the 2021-Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) held at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja. She said, “The desire to make NL a non–service dominated or Army dominated establishment prompted the continuous nomination of other services, in line with the objective of the Legion to constitute in a democratic and non–sectarian manner, an association of persons who have served in the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air force to ensure that the association shall not be affiliated to or connected directly or indirectly with any political party or other political organization.’’

She explained that NL was for all ex-service men and that they needed not to have served for a particular number of years to be regarded as a Legionnaire, neither did they have to qualify for pension to be regarded as a member of the NL. She clarified that no dues must be paid to qualify as a member, while she encouraged potential members to log in and register on the NL platform.

‘The Headquarters of Nigerian Legion has been organized into five (5) functional directorates to take care of the expectations of veterans and families of the dead heroes. We partner with notable initiative that benefits veterans and families. On 12th October 2020, the Defence Headquarters launched the Military Widows Association (NIWA) and the NL supported and participated in the successful outing of this initiative.’ She said.