Bonny residents protest incessant pirate attacks, killings

Residents of Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State on Monday protested on the Island lamenting over incessant attacks and killings by pirates on their waterway for many years.

The protesters who are mostly youths resident on Bonny Island told Channels Television that the most recent of the attacks was on January 5, 2021, when two indigenes drowned in the river after pirates attacked their boat.

They added that the pirates after the attack made away with valuables from the passengers, and asked them to jump into the high sea.

Meanwhile, due to the high rate of attacks by pirates on the Island, the Rivers State Government in July 2019 launched a special security initiative, code-named “Operation Sting” in which patrol vehicles and gunboats were donated to security agencies to tackle violent crimes on roads and waterways in the state.