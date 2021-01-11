Court grants Sowore N20million bail

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja has granted bail to the Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore in the sum of N20million. The second to fifth defendants were also admitted to bail in the sum of N1million and one surety in like sum.

Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello while ruling on the bail application on Monday admitted Sowore to bail in the sum of N20million and two sureties in like sum. The court also ordered Sowore to remain in Abuja and must physically report to the court registrar every Monday and Friday pending the hearing and determination of the case against him.

The court further ordered that one of his sureties must be a civil servant not below grade level 12. Sowore and four others are standing trial for alleged unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, and inciting public disturbance.

The trial has been fixed for February 5, 2021.