Good people of APC and PDP should come together to make Nigeria great – Okorocha

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha has called on the people of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to come together to make Nigeria great. Okorocha made this call on Monday during the commissioning of Rumueche/Rumuakunde Ohna Awuse Road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“In this dispensation, there are many bad people in APC and many bad people in PDP. I think the good people of APC and the good people of PDP must come together for the purpose of making Nigeria great,” he said. “I could imagine where I joined forces with Wike, let us bring all like minds and great people of Nigeria. Rather than complaining, let us come together to make this nation greater and greater as it should be.”

Speaking on governance, the ex-Imo governor said the Nigerian people were not asking for too much from their leaders. According to Okorocha, any leader who cannot provide the basic necessities of life for the masses must be considered a failed leader. “The masses of Nigeria are not asking for too much from their leaders. All they are saying to us is, give us basic necessities of life – water, light, roads – and then you can do whatever you want to do.

“That is all that they ask. I think that leaders who are able to provide this for their people must be considered as failed leaders,” he added.