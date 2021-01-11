Gov Zulum facilitates enrolment of 1,163 IDP Children in school

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has facilitated the enrolment of a total of 1,163 children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps into primary schools.

This was announced on Monday in a Facebook post on the official handle of the Governor of Borno State. The children had been out of school since the displacement of their parents and guardians, by Boko Haram, following attacks on communities they lived.

“In the third and final day of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum’s humanitarian trip to Damasak, in the shores of Lake Chad, a total of 1,163 children of Internally Displaced Persons were enrolled into primary school after the governor supervised the enrollment campaign.