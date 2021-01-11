Report on alleged diversion of fund, sheer blackmail – TRCN

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has dismissed a report on purported diversion of fund in the agency published by Aljazirah Newspaper Nigeria. It described the report as a baseless and calculated attempt by authors of the story to blackmail the Council.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja and signed by Oduh Anthony, Head of Media, TRCN, said all projects carried out in TRCN are properly budgeted for and executed to the letters. The statement said TRCN’s Registrar, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has not only entrenched transparency in the running of the Council’s affairs but has also introduced various reforms and programmes that have received commendations from far and near.

The statement read: “The attention of the TRCN Registrar/CE has just been drawn to a news item flagged by the Aljazirah Newspaper Nigeria titled “Scandal as Fund Duverted at Teachers Council”. “This subtle blackmail by the authors of the story will not fly as the allegations are completely baseless, untrue and a wicked attempt to destroy the excellent job being done by Prof Ajiboye since assumption of office on 2nd August 2016.

“The allegations of diversion of funds are imaginary and figment of imagination of the writers. All projects carried out in TRCN are properly budgeted for and executed to the letters. “In the first instance TRCN does not collect cash in all its operations. All payments to TRCN are done through government approved REMITA platform. Consequently, no officer of TRCN deals with cash. Furthermore, all payments to individuals, contractors and government (CRF) are done through appropriate payment platforms of either GIFMIS or REMITA hence no loopholes for diversion of any fund.

“To say that Prof Ajiboye records at TRCN speaks volumes. First, he introduced the unique Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) to TRCN which aims at regulating entering into the profession.