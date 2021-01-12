Tottenham v Fulham: Scott Parker upset at short notice for rearrangement

Fulham manager Scott Parker says it is “scandalous” Wednesday’s match against Tottenham was only confirmed on Monday. The Premier League game was originally scheduled for 30 December but was postponed at short notice because of a coronavirus outbreak at Fulham.

In a fixture reshuffle on Monday, it was rescheduled after Spurs’ match at Aston Villa was postponed. “I am angry because it is not right. It is wrong. That is why I am so angry,” said Parker. He added: “The possibility of playing Spurs on Wednesday came on Saturday. “We didn’t think that was realistic and we were informed Monday morning at 9:30. To confirm that on Monday morning is scandalous. I accept we have to play the game, but it’s the notice.”

Asked if Fulham had a right to be upset, given the original match was called off with less than three hours’ notice, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said: “Are you serious? I had the news I was not going to play them two hours before the game started.” Parker, whose side are 18th in the Premier League, said he spent “numerous hours on Sunday trying to explain it wasn’t feasible” after being told the game may be rearranged for Wednesday.

The Cottagers last played on Saturday, when they beat QPR 2-0 after extra time in the FA Cup third round.