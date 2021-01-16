Nigeria records highest number of new COVID-19 cases ever

Nigeria has recorded 1,867 new cases of COVID-19, making it the highest daily record in the country ever. Of the new cases, Lagos recorded its highest ever with 713 new infections followed by Plateau and the FCT with 273 and 199 cases respectively.

117 cases were recorded in Kaduna, 79 in Oyo, 58 in Enugu, 53 in Ondo, 49 in Kano, 43 in Sokoto, 37 each in Ogun and Osun, 38 in Nasarawa, 28 in Rivers, 24 each in Benue, Delta and Niger, 18 in Gombe, 15 in Edo, 12 in Taraba, 10 in Bayelsa, nine in Ekiti, six in Borno, two in Zamfara and one in Jigawa.

The total case load of the country now stands at 107,345. However, of the total cases, 84,535 persons have recovered and have been discharged from isolation centers. 1,413 have died from the virus.