FEC okays 65 years retirement age for teachers

The Federal Executive Council, on Wednesday, approved the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Bill, 2021. The bill, among other recommendations, seeks to change the retirement age of teachers in the country from 60 to 65.

It also seeks to change the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40. The approval was given at a meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, briefed State House correspondents of the meeting’s outcome. With the approval, the Federal Government is set to send the bill to the National Assembly.

Other highlights of the bill include the introduction of bursary awards, special rural posting allowances, and other measures to attract the best brains to the profession.

