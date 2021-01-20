Hearing of case involving Deeper Life school student begins at Uyo Magistrate Court

A hearing has begun at the Uyo Magistrate Court in the case of alleged molestation, starvation and negligence instituted by the parents of Don Davis Archibong, an 11-year-old student of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo against the school principal, some staff and two students.

Seven accused persons are facing four counts bordering on sexual molestation, maltreatment, starvation and negligence. They include the school’s principal, Mrs Ndidi Solomon, Joseph Nseabasi, Akpan Johnson, Egor Wilson, and Joseph Ikenna. Two minors, Shallom Ibukun and Ola Feyesetan were also brought to court.

The trial was held behind closed doors while the media was barred from observing the proceedings. On January 7, the Magistrate’s Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital had granted the Principal of Deeper Life High School Uyo and the six others bail in the sum of N500,000 each.