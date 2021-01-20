Leicester top after dominant win over lacklustre Chelsea

Leicester City moved to the top of the Premier League table and increased the pressure on struggling Chelsea manager Frank Lampard with an impressive victory at The King Power Stadium.

The Foxes knew a win would see them overhaul Manchester United and they were on their way after only six minutes when Wilfred Ndidi fired in off the inside of the post from 20 yards.

Chelsea rarely threatened, although they were denied a first-half penalty by VAR when Christian Pulisic went down under a challenge from Jonny Evans, only for the technology to confirm the offence took place just outside the area.

Lampard’s misery was swiftly reinforced as Leicester City broke clear to add a second four minutes before the break, James Maddison sweeping a cool finish past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy on the half-volley from Marc Albrighton’s pass.