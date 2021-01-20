OAU announces resumption date, cancels 2020/2021 academic session

The leadership of the Obafemi Awolowo University has announced the resumption date for the continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session, nearly 10 months after activities were suspended. The decision which was contained in a statement on Tuesday by the registrar, Mrs M. I. Omosule, was said to have been reached after a meeting of the institution’s Senate.

According to the statement, Final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, Clinical Students in the College of Health Sciences and year four (4) students in the Faculty of Agriculture are to resume 7th February 7, while all other students are to attend their classes virtually.

Lectures are expected to commence immediately on February 8 and staff and students have been urged to adheres strictly to all COVID-19 safety measures put in place to curb further spread of the virus. The institution, however, noted that the approved resumption programme is subject to periodic review in line with the realities and trend of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Senate approved cancellation of the 2020/2021 Academic Session.