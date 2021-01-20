Police confirm kidnap of Anchor University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor

The Nasarawa Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Professor Fatokun Johnson. The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. He said that the command received a complaint from one Umazayi Emmanuel while on transit from Jos to Keffi on Tuesday.

According to him, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked him and his boss Prof. Fatokun Johnson along Kurmi Shinkafa village, Kokona Local Government Area, and abducted the Professor to an unknown destination.

The Police command PRO stated that upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe (PSC) mobilised a search and rescue team comprising of the Police Mobile Force, Anti Kidnapping personnel, Military, Police patrol teams, vigilante and Local hunters to the area for the rescue of the abducted victim and arrest of the perpetrators of the act.

While commiserating with the family of the abducted victim, the Commissioner of Police also assured that an unrelenting manhunt of the hoodlums has commenced and measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrences. He (Commissioner of Police) called on members of the public to assist the Police with useful information that will lead to the rescue of the victim and arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.