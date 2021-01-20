Trump pardons dozens in final hours, including ex-aide Steve Bannon

In the final hours of his presidency, Donald Trump has pardoned 73 people, including his former adviser Steve Bannon, who is facing fraud charges.

Another 70 people had sentences commuted, ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration at noon (17:00 GMT). Rapper Lil Wayne received a pardon and there were commutations for rapper Kodak Black and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

The president has not issued preemptive pardons for himself or family members. He can still issue more pardons on Wednesday morning, as he remains president until Mr Biden takes the oath of office outside the US Capitol.

The inauguration ceremony will be tight on security following the recent breach of the Capitol by violent pro-Trump protesters. It will also be stripped of crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic.