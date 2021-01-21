Ex-Super Eagles goalkeeper, Joe ‘Jogo Bonito’ Erico, is dead

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper and one-time assistant coach, Joe Erico, has died, the Nigeria Football Federation said on Thursday. According to the NFF, Erico’s death was confirmed by family sources who said “the flamboyant trainer of trainers and respected nurturer of talents complained of body pain and was treated for malaria, only to be found dead in his bed at dawn on Thursday.”

Born Joseph Bassey Eric in the Odukpani local government area, Cross River State, Erico belonged to the cast of the very best goalkeepers in the history of Nigeria’s senior team, and served at the same period as the revered Emmanuel Okala and Eyo Essien, the NFF said.

He made his debut for then Green Eagles in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Zambia in Lagos in July 1973 (which Nigeria won 3-2), and then kept goal in all of Nigeria’s six matches at the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations in Ethiopia, where the Eagles finished third – the first time Nigeria would win a medal at the AFCON.

Erico was also in goal in all of Nigeria’s pre-tournament friendlies against Kenya, Zambia and Tanzania just before the team flew to Ethiopia.