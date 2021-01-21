Governors distance themselves from Yahaya Bello’s comments on COVID-19 Vaccine

The Nigeria Governor’s Forum on Thursday distanced itself from comments made by Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to a crowd recently Bello had condemned the use of the vaccine, claiming it is meant to kill people.

“Vaccines are being produced in less than one year of COVID-19,” he said. “There is no vaccine yet for HIV, malaria, cancer, headache and for several other diseases that are killing us. They want to use the vaccines to introduce the disease that will kill you and us. God forbid.”

But the Governors said they would look to science in making decisions about the virus.