Man City 2-0 Aston Villa: Dean Smith fumes at ‘pathetic’ offside decision

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith felt the decision to allow Manchester City’s opening goal to stand in his side’s 2-0 defeat was “farcical”.

City midfielder Rodri was offside when Tyrone Mings intercepted a ball forward, but ran back to challenge the Villa defender and then fed Bernardo Silva to score.

Smith was sent off for his protests about the goal, which came after his side had defended brilliantly for 79 minutes, but afterwards he was still adamant it should have been ruled out.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he added: “I’ve not seen a goal like that given. It needs to be looked at. I don’t think anyone in this stadium thought it was a goal.