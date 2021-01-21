Police arrest suspected abductor, killer of six-year-old in Kogi

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested one Friday Domozu, 23, a native of Jarkama Village, Bassa LGA of Kogi State, the leader of the kidnap gang responsible for the abduction and killing of a six-year-old, Farida Yahaya at the Gabije Area of Kogi State on November 2.

This information was contained in a press release signed by police spokesman, Frank Mba. The victim was abducted alongside one Abdulraheem, 14, who narrowly escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

Investigations by the Police team revealed that the kidnappers demanded a huge sum as ransom from the family of the little girl before she could be released, but eventually killed her owing to the inability of the family to meet up with their demands.

Efforts by the Police team to rescue the little girl led to the arrest of the principal suspect, Friday Domozu who led the Police Team to a deep forest at Gabije area of Kogi State where the remains of the little girl were recovered.

The Police Team also exhumed the decomposing body of another victim later found to be that of one 40years Ibrahim Madaki earlier declared missing. The remains of the victims have been deposited for autopsy.