Alleged N2.2 billion Fraud: Fayose’s trial stalled as EFCC witness contracts COVID-19

The trial of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose over alleged N2.2billion fraud was stalled on Friday after a major witness scheduled to testify for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was absent.

Counsel to the Commission, Rotimi Jacobs at the Federal High Court in Lagos explained that the witness has contracted Coronavirus and that he only became aware of the development yesterday. “The last session, I assured the court that my witness will be coming into Nigeria from abroad. The witness is in Nigeria. He contracted COVID.

“I have been monitoring the progress of his health. He is the main witness in this matter. I only became aware of his status yesterday, but he is unable to make it to court as I was informed that he is still very frail. “The other witnesses whom I have contacted to come are unavailable.

I have only one in court today. I intend to call four more witnesses,” the EFCC counsel said. He added that the only available witness for him was secured on Thursday and they were only able to file her processes this morning. The EFCC counsel maintained that he did not know it would take so long for the main witness to recover from COVID.

Counsel to Fayose, Ola Olanipekun (SAN) confirmed receipt of the additional proof of evidence filed on Friday morning for the witness who was available in court but requested time to go through the documents and prepare for the witness.